Insecticides (India) Ltd (ISIL.NS)
ISIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
897.20INR
23 Oct 2017
897.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs7.75 (+0.87%)
Rs7.75 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
Rs889.45
Rs889.45
Open
Rs886.25
Rs886.25
Day's High
Rs924.90
Rs924.90
Day's Low
Rs886.25
Rs886.25
Volume
43,435
43,435
Avg. Vol
56,747
56,747
52-wk High
Rs964.00
Rs964.00
52-wk Low
Rs426.80
Rs426.80
About
Insecticides (India) Limited is an agrochemicals company in India. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing activities of agro chemicals, pesticides and technical products for agriculture purposes. Its segments include Formulated Pesticides and Technical Pesticides. The Formulated Pesticides segment consists of pesticides,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.61
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs19,498.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|20.67
|Dividend:
|2.00
|Yield (%):
|0.21
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.41
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.55
|14.09
BRIEF-Insecticides (India) June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 305 million rupees versus profit 182.3 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Insecticides (India) seeks members' nod for re-appointing Rajesh Aggarwal as MD
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Rajesh Aggarwal as MD of co Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ugugOq) Further company coverage: