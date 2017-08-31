Edition:
India

Isra Vision AG (ISRG.DE)

ISRG.DE on Xetra

163.35EUR
5:25pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.30 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
€163.05
Open
€162.70
Day's High
€164.30
Day's Low
€162.25
Volume
3,476
Avg. Vol
9,157
52-wk High
€171.60
52-wk Low
€86.00

Chart for

About

Isra Vision AG is a Germany-based company that, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the development, production and marketing of industrial image processing systems. It operates through two business divisions: Industrial Automation, which includes the automotive as well as general industries; and Surface Vision, that focuses... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.82
Market Cap(Mil.): €721.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4.38
Dividend: 0.48
Yield (%): 0.29

Financials

Latest News about ISRG.DE

BRIEF-Isra Vision ‍9-mth EBITDA up 13 pct to EUR 28.5 mln

* DGAP-ADHOC: ISRA VISION AG: ISRA FULLY IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE: DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH CONTINUES WITH HIGH MARGINS AND STRONG CASH FLOW

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Isra Vision H1 EBT up 11 pct at 11.5 million euros

* DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS - ISRA CONTINUES GROWTH PATH WITH HIGH ORDER BACKLOG

31 May 2017

BRIEF-Isra Vision receives order for delivery of 3D inspection systems for touchscreens

* SIGNIFICANT LARGE-SCALE ORDER: 3D MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR SURFACE QUALITY OF TOUCHSCREENS

23 May 2017
» More ISRG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates