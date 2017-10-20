DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead Oct 20 Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead. INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time(GMT) 24-Oct-2017 BMO INFY.NS Infosys Ltd Q2 2018 Infosys Ltd Earnings Release 24-Oct-2017 NTS HDBK.NS HDFC Bank Ltd Q2 2018 HDFC Bank Ltd Earnings Release 24-Oct-2017 NTS ASPN.NS A

Sensex, Nifty end lower; ITC, HDFC Bank down Indian shares ended lower on Monday, tracking weakness in Asian peers, with index heavyweights ITC Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd dragging down the indexes.

Nifty, Sensex end lower; financial stocks drag Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday as financial stocks such as Housing Development Finance Corp dragged both indexes amid investor caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement this week.

India's NSE index comes off record high; ITC top drag Sept 19 India's NSE index hit a record high on Tuesday before erasing gains to trade slightly lower, dragged down by market heavyweights such as ITC Ltd.

BUZZ-India's ITC rises on Q1 profit jump ** Shares of ITC Ltd rise as much as 2.15 pct to 294.75 rupees

ITC Ltd first-quarter profit rises 7.4 percent, misses estimates Cigarettes-to-biscuits maker ITC Ltd reported a 7.4 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales from its cigarettes segment.

BRIEF-India's ITC Ltd June qtr profit up about 7.4 pct * June quarter profit 25.61 billion rupees versus profit of 23.85 billion rupees last year