ITC Ltd (ITC.NS)

ITC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

267.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.60 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
Rs269.65
Open
Rs270.00
Day's High
Rs272.75
Day's Low
Rs265.80
Volume
9,768,072
Avg. Vol
13,606,013
52-wk High
Rs367.70
52-wk Low
Rs222.00

ITC Limited is a holding company, which is engaged in the marketing of fast moving consumer goods (FMGC). The Company operates through four segments: FMCG; Hotels; Paperboards, Paper and Packaging, and Agri Business. The FMCG segment includes Cigarettes, such as cigarettes and cigars, and Others, such as branded packaged foods... (more)

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs3,242,678.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 12,183.65
Dividend: 4.75
Yield (%): 1.78

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

Oct 20 Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead. INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time(GMT) 24-Oct-2017 BMO INFY.NS Infosys Ltd Q2 2018 Infosys Ltd Earnings Release 24-Oct-2017 NTS HDBK.NS HDFC Bank Ltd Q2 2018 HDFC Bank Ltd Earnings Release 24-Oct-2017 NTS ASPN.NS A

20 Oct 2017

Sensex, Nifty end lower; ITC, HDFC Bank down

Indian shares ended lower on Monday, tracking weakness in Asian peers, with index heavyweights ITC Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd dragging down the indexes.

25 Sep 2017

Indian shares end lower; ITC, HDFC Bank down

Sept 25 Indian shares ended lower on Monday, tracking weakness in Asian peers, with index heavyweights ITC Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd dragging down the indexes.

25 Sep 2017

Nifty, Sensex end lower; financial stocks drag

Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday as financial stocks such as Housing Development Finance Corp dragged both indexes amid investor caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement this week.

19 Sep 2017

India's NSE index comes off record high; ITC top drag

Sept 19 India's NSE index hit a record high on Tuesday before erasing gains to trade slightly lower, dragged down by market heavyweights such as ITC Ltd.

19 Sep 2017

BUZZ-India's ITC rises on Q1 profit jump

** Shares of ITC Ltd rise as much as 2.15 pct to 294.75 rupees

28 Jul 2017

ITC Ltd first-quarter profit rises 7.4 percent, misses estimates

Cigarettes-to-biscuits maker ITC Ltd reported a 7.4 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales from its cigarettes segment.

27 Jul 2017

India's ITC Ltd Q1 profit rises 7.4 pct, misses estimates

July 27 Cigarettes-to-biscuits maker ITC Ltd reported a 7.4 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales from its cigarettes segment.

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's ITC Ltd June qtr profit up about 7.4 pct

* June quarter profit 25.61 billion rupees versus profit of 23.85 billion rupees last year

27 Jul 2017

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

July 21 Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead. INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name (GMT) 24-Jul-2017 NTS HDBK.NS HDFC Bank Ltd Q1 2018 HDFC Bank Ltd Earnings Release 25-Jul-2017 NTS AXBK.NS Axis Bank Ltd Q1 2018 Axis Bank Ltd Earnings Release 25-Jul-2017 NTS

21 Jul 2017
