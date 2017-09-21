BRIEF-ITD Cementation India approves raising funds via issue of shares up to 3.50 bln rupees * Approved raising funds via issue of shares through private placement/qip or on preferential allotment basis upto INR 3.50 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2fdb76X Further company coverage:

BRIEF-ITD Cementation India to ‍consider raising funds * Says to ‍consider raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares or financial instruments​

BRIEF-ITD Cementation India June-qtr profit rises * June quarter profit 207.2 million rupees versus profit 93.6 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-ITD Cementation India appoints Prasad Patwardhan as CFO * Says appointed Prasad Patwardhan as chief financial officer of company in place of S. Ramnath