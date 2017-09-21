Edition:
India

ITD Cementation India Ltd (ITCM.NS)

ITCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

165.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.05 (-1.22%)
Prev Close
Rs167.55
Open
Rs167.65
Day's High
Rs169.00
Day's Low
Rs164.50
Volume
103,102
Avg. Vol
181,672
52-wk High
Rs193.90
52-wk Low
Rs118.60

Chart for

About

ITD Cementation India Limited is an India-based company involved in construction and civil engineering. The Company is engaged in construction of a range of structures, which include maritime structures, mass rapid transport systems (MRTS), airports and other foundations. The Company operates in the Construction segment. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.31
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs26,795.77
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 155.16
Dividend: 0.30
Yield (%): 0.17

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about ITCM.NS

BRIEF-ITD Cementation India approves raising funds via issue of shares up to 3.50 bln rupees

* Approved raising funds via issue of shares through private placement/qip or on preferential allotment basis upto INR 3.50 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2fdb76X Further company coverage:

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-ITD Cementation India to ‍consider raising funds

* Says to ‍consider raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares or financial instruments​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hciTi3 Further company coverage:

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-ITD Cementation India June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 207.2 million rupees versus profit 93.6 million rupees year ago

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-ITD Cementation India appoints Prasad Patwardhan as CFO

* Says appointed Prasad Patwardhan as chief financial officer of company in place of S. Ramnath Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 May 2017

BRIEF-ITD Cementation India March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 151.7 million rupees versus 217.6 million rupees year ago

11 May 2017
» More ITCM.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates