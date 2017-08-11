Edition:
Intertape Polymer Group Inc (ITP.TO)

ITP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

18.94CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$18.94
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
215,294
52-wk High
$25.74
52-wk Low
$17.97

About

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. operates in the specialty packaging industry. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a range of paper and film-based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin packaging films, woven coated fabrics and complementary packaging systems for industrial and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.41
Market Cap(Mil.): $902.76
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 58.87
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Latest News about ITP.TO

BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2017 second quarter results

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Intertape Polymer group announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Intertape Polymer Group announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

13 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Intertape Polymer enters strategic partnership through Capstone

* Intertape Polymer Group (IPG(R)) enters strategic partnership through Capstone(R)

15 Jun 2017

BRIEF-INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q1 REVENUE $207.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $206.9 MILLION

09 May 2017

