Itausa Investimentos Itau SA (ITSA4.SA)

ITSA4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

11.15BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 11.15
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
15,837,971
52-wk High
R$ 11.57
52-wk Low
R$ 7.81

Itausa Investimentos Itau SA, formerly Investimentos Itau SA, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the banking sector. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Financial and Industrial. The Financial division focuses on managing Itau Unibanco Holding SA, a banking institution that offers... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.05
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 83,179.78
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 7,473.63
Dividend: 0.01
Yield (%): 3.41

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about ITSA4.SA

Brazil's J&F sale of Alpargatas gets antitrust nod -official gazette

SAO PAULO, Aug 4 Brazilian antitrust authority Cade has approved the sale of Alpargatas SA, maker of the Havaianas flip-flops, to a group of investors led by Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda, according to the Friday edition of the official gazette.

04 Aug 2017

Brazil's Itausa rules out offer for BR Distribuidora stake

BRASILIA, July 18 Brazilian holding company Itausa Investimentos Itau SA is no longer interested in competing for a stake in BR Distribuidora, the fuel distribution unit of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Itausa said Tuesday.

18 Jul 2017

Itaúsa CEO Setubal says to expand Havaianas brands globally

SAO PAULO, July 14 The chief executive of Brazilian investment firm Itausa Investimentos SA, one of the buyers of Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas , said on Friday that the company would seek to expand its brands globally.

14 Jul 2017

Brazil's J&F sells Havaianas maker for $1.1 billion: filing

SAO PAULO J&F Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a controlling stake in Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas SA to the investment firms of Brazil's most prominent banking families for 3.5 billion reais ($1.1 billion), according to securities filings on Wednesday.

13 Jul 2017

UPDATE 2-Brazil's J&F sells Havaianas maker for $1.1 bln -filing

SAO PAULO, July 12 J&F Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a controlling stake in Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas SA to the investment firms of Brazil's most prominent banking families for 3.5 billion reais ($1.1 billion), according to securities filings on Wednesday.

13 Jul 2017

Brazil's banking families to buy Alpargatas for $1.1 billion: source

SAO PAULO J&F Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a controlling stake in Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas SA to a group led by the investment firms of Brazil's most prominent banking families for 3.5 billion reais ($1.1 bln) in cash, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Wednesday.

13 Jul 2017

Brazil's banking families to buy Alpargatas for $1.1 bln -source

SAO PAULO, July 12 J&F Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a controlling stake in Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas SA to a group led by the investment firms of Brazil's most prominent banking families for 3.5 billion reais ($1.1 bln) in cash, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Wednesday.

13 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-Cambuhy, Itaúsa team up for control of Brazil's Alpargatas

SAO PAULO, June 26 The investment holding companies overseeing the fortune of Brazil's most prominent banking dynasties have teamed up to explore the purchase of a majority stake in footwear and apparel maker Alpargatas SA, whose controlling shareholder is working on a sale.

27 Jun 2017

Itaúsa, Cambuhy team up for control of Brazil's Alpargatas

SAO PAULO, June 26 Itaúsa Investimentos SA has teamed up with Brazilian investment firm Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda to buy a majority stake in Alpargatas SA, whose controlling shareholder is already working on a sale.

27 Jun 2017
