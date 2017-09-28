Intu Properties PLC (ITUJ.J)
3,886.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
-64.00 (-1.62%)
3,950.00
3,928.00
3,929.00
3,775.00
3,119,923
1,384,730
5,007.00
3,775.00
About
Overall
Financials
BRIEF-Intu Properties repurchases 32.7 mln stg in 300 mln stg 2.50 pct convertible bonds due 2018
* REPURCHASED £32.7 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF £300 MILLION 2.50 PERCENT CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2018
BRIEF-Intu Properties HY underlying earnings declines
* HY NET RENTAL INCOME 226.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 219.4 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO
UPDATE 1-British property firm Intu posts lower first-half NAV
July 27 British shopping centre landlord Intu Properties posted a slight decrease in first-half net asset value from last year.
British property firm Intu posts slightly lower first-half NAV
July 27 British shopping centre landlord Intu Properties posted a slight decrease in first-half net asset value from last year.
EU mergers and takeovers (July 12)
BRUSSELS, July 12 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
EU mergers and takeovers (July 11)
BRUSSELS, July 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
EU mergers and takeovers (July 10)
BRUSSELS, July 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
EU mergers and takeovers (July 7)
BRUSSELS, July 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
EU mergers and takeovers (July 5)
BRUSSELS, July 5 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
EU mergers and takeovers (July 4)
BRUSSELS, July 4 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: