Edition:
India

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (ITX.MC)

ITX.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

30.95EUR
9:05pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
€30.99
Open
€30.97
Day's High
€31.12
Day's Low
€30.82
Volume
1,894,305
Avg. Vol
2,284,978
52-wk High
€36.90
52-wk Low
€29.83

Chart for

About

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.64
Market Cap(Mil.): €96,444.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,116.65
Dividend: 0.16
Yield (%): 2.20

Financials

Latest News about ITX.MC

UPDATE 2-Zalando to launch beauty range as investment dents profits

* Q3 sales growth 27.5-29.5 pct vs analyst consensus for 27 pct

18 Oct 2017

Spanish stocks rebound in flat European market as Catalonia fears ease

MILAN Spanish shares rebounded sharply in a flat European market on Wednesday on hopes that a big political crisis in the euro zone's fourth largest economy could de-escalate after Catalonia stopped short of declaring formal independence from Madrid. | Video

11 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Spanish stocks rebound in flat European market as Catalonia fears ease

* Mondi drops after cutting FY guidance (Adds details, closing prices)

11 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Price cuts to clear summer stock hurt H&M margins

* H&M plans 385 new stores this year, down from 400 (Adds company, analyst comment, updates shares)

28 Sep 2017

McDonald faces tough task to look good in M&S fashion

LONDON Jill McDonald picks up something of a poisoned chalice when she starts as boss of clothing at Marks & Spencer on Monday, with little room to manoeuvre as she tackles one of the biggest jobs in British retailing on her first foray into fashion.

28 Sep 2017

McDonald faces tough task to look good in M&S fashion

LONDON, Sept 28 Jill McDonald picks up something of a poisoned chalice when she starts as boss of clothing at Marks & Spencer on Monday, with little room to manoeuvre as she tackles one of the biggest jobs in British retailing on her first foray into fashion.

28 Sep 2017

European shares mixed; financials rise, H&M tumbles after results

MILAN European shares were little changed on Thursday as gains in financial stocks and a weaker euro provided support, while fashion group H&M fell after disappointing results.

28 Sep 2017

Price cuts to clear summer stock fray H&M margins

STOCKHOLM Fashion retailer H&M reported a 20 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as summer discounts hurt margins, while sales slowed towards the end of this month.

28 Sep 2017

M&A, Spain turmoil liven up Europe stocks

MILAN Deal-making and political turmoil in Spain livened up a flat session in Europe' stock markets on Wednesday as investors awaited pointers from the Federal Reserve on the U.S. interest rate outlook.

21 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-M&A, Spain turmoil liven up Europe stocks

* Banks in focus ahead of Fed policy decision (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)

20 Sep 2017
» More ITX.MC News

Earnings vs. Estimates