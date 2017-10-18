UPDATE 2-Zalando to launch beauty range as investment dents profits * Q3 sales growth 27.5-29.5 pct vs analyst consensus for 27 pct

Spanish stocks rebound in flat European market as Catalonia fears ease MILAN Spanish shares rebounded sharply in a flat European market on Wednesday on hopes that a big political crisis in the euro zone's fourth largest economy could de-escalate after Catalonia stopped short of declaring formal independence from Madrid. |

UPDATE 2-Spanish stocks rebound in flat European market as Catalonia fears ease * Mondi drops after cutting FY guidance (Adds details, closing prices)

UPDATE 2-Price cuts to clear summer stock hurt H&M margins * H&M plans 385 new stores this year, down from 400 (Adds company, analyst comment, updates shares)

McDonald faces tough task to look good in M&S fashion LONDON Jill McDonald picks up something of a poisoned chalice when she starts as boss of clothing at Marks & Spencer on Monday, with little room to manoeuvre as she tackles one of the biggest jobs in British retailing on her first foray into fashion.

European shares mixed; financials rise, H&M tumbles after results MILAN European shares were little changed on Thursday as gains in financial stocks and a weaker euro provided support, while fashion group H&M fell after disappointing results.

Price cuts to clear summer stock fray H&M margins STOCKHOLM Fashion retailer H&M reported a 20 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as summer discounts hurt margins, while sales slowed towards the end of this month.

M&A, Spain turmoil liven up Europe stocks MILAN Deal-making and political turmoil in Spain livened up a flat session in Europe' stock markets on Wednesday as investors awaited pointers from the Federal Reserve on the U.S. interest rate outlook.