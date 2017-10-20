Intertain Group Ltd (ITX.TO)
ITX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
14.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$14.87
$14.87
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
43,798
43,798
52-wk High
$14.90
$14.90
52-wk Low
$6.96
$6.96
About
The Intertain Group Limited, formerly Aumento Capital II Corporation, is an online gaming company that provides entertainment to customers. The Company offers bingo and casino games to its customers through Costa Bingo, Vera&John, Vera&Juan, Vera&John Social, Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, InterCasino, VIP Casino, and other... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.08
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$271.94
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|19.56
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|15.83
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|20.22
|14.09