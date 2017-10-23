Invicta Holdings Ltd (IVTJ.J)
IVTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
5,550.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
5,551.00
Open
5,650.00
Day's High
5,650.00
Day's Low
5,526.00
Volume
16,311
Avg. Vol
51,312
52-wk High
7,698.00
52-wk Low
4,701.00
About
Invicta Holdings Limited is an investment holding and management company. The Company operates through three segments: engineering consumables, capital equipment and building supplies. The engineering consumables segment is engaged in distribution of bearings, seals, power transmission components and hydraulics, among others.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.44
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R5,457.29
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|108.49
|Dividend:
|94.51
|Yield (%):
|3.31