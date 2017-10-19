Edition:
IWG Plc (IWG.L)

IWG.L on London Stock Exchange

214.50GBp
3:15pm IST
Change (% chg)

-4.30 (-1.97%)
Prev Close
218.80
Open
215.20
Day's High
216.80
Day's Low
213.40
Volume
1,991,978
Avg. Vol
3,009,713
52-wk High
392.00
52-wk Low
213.40

IWG Plc is a Jersey-based workspace company. The Company operates under the Regus, Regus Express, Spaces, Signature, Kora and Open Office brands and provides a global network of places to work for all kinds of businesses from home-based workers to corporations. The Company focuses on both single location and integrated national... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.30
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,849.17
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 911.44
Dividend: 1.75
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

Latest News about IWG.L

Workspace provider IWG's shares plummet on profit warning

Oct 19 IWG Plc's shares fell as much as 36 percent after the workspace provider said full-year profit was expected to fall as sales in the third quarter were weaker than it expected.

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-IWG says returned to revenue growth in Q2

* HY ‍GROUP REVENUE WAS STABLE (II) AT £1,169.7M WITH REVENUE MOMENTUM IMPROVING THROUGH PERIOD AS IWG RETURNED TO GROWTH IN Q2​

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-IWG quarterly revenues rises 9.1 pct

* In three months ended March 31, 2017, group revenues increased 9.1 pct to 580.7 mln stg

02 May 2017
