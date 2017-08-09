BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics June-qtr consol net PAT rises * June quarter consol net PAT 150.9 million rupees versus 128.6 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics says allotted bonus equity shares Aug 3 Jayant Agro-organics Ltd * Says allotted bonus equity shares in ratio 1:1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Jayant Agro-Organics seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1 * Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2t1okIH) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics says board recommends issue of bonus shares * Says board considers issue of securities on private placement to raise an amount not exceeding 2.50 billion rupees