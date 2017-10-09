Edition:
India

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAIA.NS)

JAIA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

18.80INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs18.80
Open
Rs18.80
Day's High
Rs19.10
Day's Low
Rs18.55
Volume
42,650,983
Avg. Vol
124,813,250
52-wk High
Rs30.45
52-wk Low
Rs6.70

Chart for

About

Jaiprakash Associates Limited is a diversified infrastructure company. The Company's principal business activities include engineering, construction and real estate development, and manufacture of cement. Its segments include Construction, which includes civil engineering construction/engineering, procurement and construction... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about JAIA.NS

BUZZ-India's Jaiprakash Associates hits 3-wk high on debt restructuring

** Jaiprakash Associates Ltd rises as much as 2.8 pct in early trade, hits highest since Sept 18

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Jaiprakash Associates to consider debt reorgansiation and structuring process‍​

* Says to consider recommendations of restructuring, audit committees to complete debt reorgansiation and structuring process‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2fO9Jrz Further company coverage:

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Jaiprakash Associates gets court order to pay 5 mln rupees to home buyers of Kalypso project

* Clarifies on news item regarding SC asking co co to pay home buyers of Kalypso project

14 Sep 2017

MEDIA-India's Supreme Court asks Jaiprakash Associates to pay 5 mln rupees to 10 homebuyers - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

14 Sep 2017

Supreme Court moves to protect Jaypee Infratech home buyers

NEW DELHI The Supreme Court moved on Monday to protect buyers of homes sold by builder Jaypee Infratech, which is being pursued in a bankruptcy court over unpaid loans, telling its parent Jaiprakash Associates to deposit 20 billion rupees ($313 million) with it by Oct. 27.

11 Sep 2017

India's top court moves to protect Jaypee Infratech home buyers

NEW DELHI, Sept 11 India's top court moved on Monday to protect buyers of homes sold by builder Jaypee Infratech, which is being pursued in a bankruptcy court over unpaid loans, telling its parent Jaiprakash Associates to deposit 20 billion rupees ($313 million) with it by Oct. 27.

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Jaiprakash Associates gets shareholders' nod to issue FCCBs/FCABs in exchange of $150 mln 5.75 pct convertible bonds

* Gets shareholders' nod for issue of FCCBs/FCABs in cashless exchange of existing $150 million 5.75 percent convertible bonds due Sept 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wNuyh7) Further company coverage:

08 Sep 2017

TABLE-India's Jaiprakash Associates swings to profit in Q1

Aug 6 Three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees) June 2017 June 2016 Net Profit/(Loss) 7.65 (6.03) Total Income 26.03 18.37 Note: Jaiprakash Associates Ltd is a diversified infrastructure company, engaged in sectors including engineering, construction and real estate development. The results are standalone. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai; Editing by

06 Aug 2017

ICICI Bank seeing 'positive' trend on bad loans

MUMBAI ICICI Bank Ltd said it was optimistic about containing its bad loans after the three months to June saw the smallest rise in soured assets for seven quarters.

27 Jul 2017

UPDATE 2-India's ICICI Bank seeing "positive" trend on bad loans

* Q1 net profit 20.49 bln rupees vs 20.43 bln rupees estimates

27 Jul 2017
» More JAIA.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.