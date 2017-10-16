Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (JAIR.NS)
BRIEF-Jain Irrigation Systems' pipe unit gets order worth 1.78 bln rupees
* Says co's pipe division gets order worth 1.78 billion rupees
BRIEF-Jain Irrigation Systems's pipe division gets order worth 845 mln rupees
* Says pipe division gets Bhusawal (Maharashtra) water supply project of INR 845 million
BRIEF-Jain Irrigation Systems to consider application from Mandala Rose Co-Investment, Mauritius
* To consider application from Mandala Rose Co- Investment, Mauritius, to convert 36.2 million CCDs into 36.2 million shares Source text - http://bit.ly/2xVo0tw Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Jain Irrigation Systems June-qtr consol profit falls
* June quarter consol profit 469.8 million rupees versus 615.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Jain Irrigation Systems completes investment in 2 micro-irrigation dealers
* Says completion of investment in micro irrigation dealers - AVI & IDC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: