BRIEF-Jain Irrigation Systems' ‍pipe unit gets order worth 1.78 bln rupees * Says co's ‍pipe division gets order worth 1.78 billion rupees

BRIEF-Jain Irrigation Systems's ‍pipe division gets order worth 845 mln rupees​ * Says ‍pipe division gets Bhusawal (Maharashtra) water supply project of INR 845 million​

BRIEF-Jain Irrigation Systems to consider application from Mandala Rose Co-Investment, Mauritius * To consider application from Mandala Rose Co- Investment, Mauritius, to convert 36.2 million CCDs into 36.2 million shares Source text - http://bit.ly/2xVo0tw Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Jain Irrigation Systems June-qtr consol profit falls * June quarter consol profit 469.8 million rupees versus 615.6 million rupees year ago

