Edition:
India

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (JAIR.NS)

JAIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

93.95INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.35 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
Rs93.60
Open
Rs93.85
Day's High
Rs94.50
Day's Low
Rs93.30
Volume
2,704,907
Avg. Vol
4,064,578
52-wk High
Rs119.70
52-wk Low
Rs79.70

Chart for

About

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited is an agri-business company. The Company is engaged in manufacture of plastic products, and manufacture of fruit or vegetable juices, their concentrates squashes and powder. Its segments include Hi-Tech Agri Input Products, Industrial Products and Non-conventional Energy. The High-Tech Agri Input... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.79
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs50,042.52
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 515.66
Dividend: 0.75
Yield (%): 0.76

Financials

Latest News about JAIR.NS

BRIEF-Jain Irrigation Systems' ‍pipe unit gets order worth 1.78 bln rupees

* Says co's ‍pipe division gets order worth 1.78 billion rupees

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Jain Irrigation Systems's ‍pipe division gets order worth 845 mln rupees​

* Says ‍pipe division gets Bhusawal (Maharashtra) water supply project of INR 845 million​

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Jain Irrigation Systems to consider application from Mandala Rose Co-Investment, Mauritius

* To consider application from Mandala Rose Co- Investment, Mauritius, to convert 36.2 million CCDs into 36.2 million shares Source text - http://bit.ly/2xVo0tw Further company coverage:

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Jain Irrigation Systems June-qtr consol profit falls

* June quarter consol profit 469.8 million rupees versus 615.6 million rupees year ago

14 Aug 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 19

Jun 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd ST Bk Fac

19 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Jain Irrigation Systems completes investment in 2 micro-irrigation dealers

* Says completion of investment in micro irrigation dealers - AVI & IDC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

16 May 2017
» More JAIR.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates