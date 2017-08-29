Edition:
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JAPR.NS)

JAPR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

8.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.10 (+1.20%)
Prev Close
Rs8.35
Open
Rs8.25
Day's High
Rs9.15
Day's Low
Rs8.10
Volume
12,434,030
Avg. Vol
13,223,516
52-wk High
Rs9.15
52-wk Low
Rs3.45

About

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited is engaged in the generation of power, including hydro and thermal; cement grinding; captive coal mining, and transmission of power. The Company owns and operates a 400 megawatt (MW) Jaypee Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Plant at District Chamoli, Uttarakhand; a 1,320 MW Jaypee Nigrie Super Thermal... (more)

Beta: 2.00
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs45,869.42
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,996.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about JAPR.NS

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

29 Aug 2017

Creditor banks seek to sell at least 30 percent of Jaiprakash Power - source

MUMBAI Creditor banks of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are seeking bidders to buy a stake of at least 30 percent in the Indian power producer, the majority of which they jointly own, a banker involved in the sale told Reuters on Monday.

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Jaiprakash Power Ventures March-qtr loss narrows

* March quarter net loss 2.30 billion rupees versus loss 3.36 billion rupees year ago

29 May 2017

BRIEF-Jaiprakash Power Ventures' 3rd unit of Bara thermal power project starts commercial ops

* Says third unit of 660 mw of bara super critical thermal power project has successfully commenced commercial operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

26 May 2017

BRIEF-Bharat Heavy Electricals commissions supercritical thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh

* Says BHEL commissions 1,980 MW supercritical thermal power plant in uttar pradesh

23 May 2017
