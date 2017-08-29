Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JAPR.NS)
8.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs0.10 (+1.20%)
Rs8.35
Rs8.25
Rs9.15
Rs8.10
12,434,030
13,223,516
Rs9.15
Rs3.45
About
Overall
|Beta:
|2.00
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs45,869.42
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,996.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Creditor banks seek to sell at least 30 percent of Jaiprakash Power - source
MUMBAI Creditor banks of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are seeking bidders to buy a stake of at least 30 percent in the Indian power producer, the majority of which they jointly own, a banker involved in the sale told Reuters on Monday.
Creditor banks seek to sell at least 30 pct of India's Jaiprakash Power -source
MUMBAI, Aug 28 Creditor banks of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are seeking bidders to buy a stake of at least 30 percent in the Indian power producer, the majority of which they jointly own, a banker involved in the sale told Reuters on Monday.
BRIEF-India's Jaiprakash Power Ventures March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 2.30 billion rupees versus loss 3.36 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-Jaiprakash Power Ventures' 3rd unit of Bara thermal power project starts commercial ops
* Says third unit of 660 mw of bara super critical thermal power project has successfully commenced commercial operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Bharat Heavy Electricals commissions supercritical thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh
* Says BHEL commissions 1,980 MW supercritical thermal power plant in uttar pradesh