Creditor banks seek to sell at least 30 percent of Jaiprakash Power - source MUMBAI Creditor banks of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are seeking bidders to buy a stake of at least 30 percent in the Indian power producer, the majority of which they jointly own, a banker involved in the sale told Reuters on Monday.

BRIEF-India's Jaiprakash Power Ventures March-qtr loss narrows * March quarter net loss 2.30 billion rupees versus loss 3.36 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-Jaiprakash Power Ventures' 3rd unit of Bara thermal power project starts commercial ops * Says third unit of 660 mw of bara super critical thermal power project has successfully commenced commercial operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: