JBF Industries Ltd (JBFI.NS)

JBFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

217.25INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-12.05 (-5.26%)
Prev Close
Rs229.30
Open
Rs231.40
Day's High
Rs233.75
Day's Low
Rs215.80
Volume
387,657
Avg. Vol
238,119
52-wk High
Rs326.00
52-wk Low
Rs136.00

JBF Industries Limited is a manufacturer of polyester chips, polyester yarn and processed yarn from polyester chips. The Company's segments include Polyester Film, Other Polyester Products and Other. The Company's geographical segments include Domestic and International. Its polyester chips of textile-grade consist of semi... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.42
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs15,211.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 81.87
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.54

P/E (TTM): -- 30.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.30 10.90
ROE: -- 4.77 14.09

BRIEF-JBF Industries says is in discussion with various parties for stake sale‍

* Clarifies that co is in discussion with various parties for stake sale‍ Source text: http://bit.ly/2ivYZT9 Further company coverage:

3:07pm IST

MEDIA-India's JBF Industries in talks for strategic stake sale - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-JBF Industries seeks shareholders' nod for reappointment of Rakesh Gothi as CEO & MD

* Seeks shareholders' nod for reappointment of Rakesh Gothi as CEO & managing director Source text - http://bit.ly/2wGgq6y Further company coverage:

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's JBF Industries posts June-qtr loss

* June quarter net loss 126.6 million rupees versus profit of 98.3 million rupees year ago

11 Aug 2017

JBF promoters pledge more equity with lenders as shares slump

MUMBAI, Aug 11 India's JBF Industries said its promoters, the Arya family, have pledged almost all their equity in the company to its lenders, in a sign of growing unease around the embattled polyester maker's financial situation.

11 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-UAE's JBF RAK PET output stalls amid debt restructuring - COO

DUBAI/BANGALORE, Aug 10 JBF RAK, a United Arab Emirates subsidiary of Indian polyester maker JBF Industries , expects to resume production of PET resin as soon as next month after financial problems in the group disrupted operations, a senior company official said.

10 Aug 2017

India's JBF says working with lenders, plants running 'satisfactorily'

Aug 10 Indian polyester maker JBF Industries said on Thursday it was working with its lenders to resolve cashflow issues and it stressed that all plants were running "satisfactorily."

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-JBF Industries says working along with lenders towards resolving cash flow issues‍​

* Says got "apology email" from PCI Wood Mackenzie for "misleading" subscribers on bankruptcy or operations of co ‍​

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-JBF Industries says plants at Sarigam & Silvassa are operating in normalcy

* Says plants at Sarigam & Silvassa are operating in normalcy

03 Aug 2017
