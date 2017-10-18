BRIEF-JBF Industries says is in discussion with various parties for stake sale‍ * Clarifies that co is in discussion with various parties for stake sale‍ Source text: http://bit.ly/2ivYZT9 Further company coverage:

MEDIA-India's JBF Industries in talks for strategic stake sale - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-JBF Industries seeks shareholders' nod for reappointment of Rakesh Gothi as CEO & MD * Seeks shareholders' nod for reappointment of Rakesh Gothi as CEO & managing director Source text - http://bit.ly/2wGgq6y Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's JBF Industries posts June-qtr loss * June quarter net loss 126.6 million rupees versus profit of 98.3 million rupees year ago

JBF promoters pledge more equity with lenders as shares slump MUMBAI, Aug 11 India's JBF Industries said its promoters, the Arya family, have pledged almost all their equity in the company to its lenders, in a sign of growing unease around the embattled polyester maker's financial situation.

UPDATE 1-UAE's JBF RAK PET output stalls amid debt restructuring - COO DUBAI/BANGALORE, Aug 10 JBF RAK, a United Arab Emirates subsidiary of Indian polyester maker JBF Industries , expects to resume production of PET resin as soon as next month after financial problems in the group disrupted operations, a senior company official said.

India's JBF says working with lenders, plants running 'satisfactorily' Aug 10 Indian polyester maker JBF Industries said on Thursday it was working with its lenders to resolve cashflow issues and it stressed that all plants were running "satisfactorily."

BRIEF-JBF Industries says working along with lenders towards resolving cash flow issues‍​ * Says got "apology email" from PCI Wood Mackenzie for "misleading" subscribers on bankruptcy or operations of co ‍​