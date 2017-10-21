Edition:
About

JBS SA, formerly Friboi Ltda, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the meat processing sector. The Company's activities are divided into three business segments: Beef, which operates slaughter, cold storage and meat processing facilities for the production of beef preservatives, fat, feed and derivate products;

Brazil's JBS to resume operations at 7 plants in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA will resume operations on Tuesday at seven slaughterhouses in Mato Grosso do Sul state that had been shut since Wednesday following a court-ordered asset freeze, a media representative said on Saturday.

21 Oct 2017

Brazil's JBS appoints O'Callaghan as new chairman

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 The board of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA elected Jeremiah O'Callaghan to the post of chairman, the company said on Friday in a securities filing.

21 Oct 2017

CORRECTED-Brazil court finds misuse of public funds in BNDES' purchase of JBS stock

BRASÍLIA, Oct 18 Brazil's federal audit court (TCU) has found the purchase of shares of meatpacker JBS SA by state development bank BNDES in 2008 irregular and harmful to public coffers, the court said on Wednesday.

20 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Brazil court unfreezes $504 mln belonging to owners of meatpacker JBS

(Adds context on criminal investigation, Wednesday's asset freeze, changes headline) BRASÍLIA, Oct 19 A Brazilian federal appeals court on Thursday granted an injunction releasing assets belonging to the Batista brothers, owners of the world's largest meatpacker JBS SA , Ticiano Figueiredo, a lawyer representing the defendants, said. A spokeswoman at the appeals court did not immediately reply to a request for comment. On Oct. 6, a federal judge blocked 1.6 bi

19 Oct 2017

Brazil court releases J&F, JBS owners' assets blocked in criminal probe

BRASÍLIA, Oct 19 A Brazilian federal appeals court on Thursday granted an injunction releasing assets belonging to the Batista brothers, owners of the world's largest meatpacker JBS SA , said Ticiano Figueiredo, a lawyer representing the defendants. A spokeswoman at the appeals court did not immediately reply to a request for comment. On Oct. 6, a federal judge blocked 1.6 billion reais ($504 million) belonging to 21 people and companies linked to J&F Investimentos,

19 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Brazil's JBS shuts 7 plants after $230 mln asset freeze

SAO PAULO, Oct 18 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA shut down seven slaughterhouses in Mato Grosso do Sul after a court-ordered asset freeze affected its operations in Brazil's second largest cattle-producing state, a press representative said on Wednesday.

19 Oct 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

19 Oct 2017

Brazil's JBS shuts seven plants after $230 million asset freeze

SAO PAULO, Oct 18 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA shut down its seven slaughterhouses in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul due to a court-ordered $230 million asset freeze, a press representative said on Wednesday.

18 Oct 2017

Brazil's JBS says remains interested in U.S. processed food unit IPO

BRASILIA Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA remains interested in an U.S. initial public offering of its processed food subsidiary JBS Foods International BV, the company said on Tuesday after requesting the withdrawal of the planned IPO.

17 Oct 2017

Brazil's JBS says remains interested in U.S. processed food unit IPO

BRASILIA, Oct 17 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA remains interested in an U.S. initial public offering of its processed food subsidiary JBS Foods International BV, the company said on Tuesday after requesting the withdrawal of the planned IPO.

17 Oct 2017
