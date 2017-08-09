Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd (JCHA.NS)
JCHA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,623.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs31.00 (+1.20%)
Prev Close
Rs2,592.90
Open
Rs2,643.80
Day's High
Rs2,699.00
Day's Low
Rs2,602.35
Volume
69,712
Avg. Vol
14,347
52-wk High
Rs2,775.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,144.20
About
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd, formerly Hitachi Home & Life Solutions (India) Limited (HHLI) is an India-based company engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling and trading of Hitachi brand of air conditioners (ACs), refrigerators, washing machines, air purifiers, chillers and variable refrigerant... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.62
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs54,824.98
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|27.19
|Dividend:
|1.50
|Yield (%):
|0.07
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|119.21
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.94
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|5.28
|14.09
BRIEF-Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India gets members' nod to appoint Gurmeet Singh as MD
Aug 9 Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd
BRIEF-Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India March-qtr profit rises
May 23 Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd