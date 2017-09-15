Just Energy Group Inc (JE.TO)
JE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
7.43CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.09 (+1.23%)
Prev Close
$7.34
Open
$7.36
Day's High
$7.45
Day's Low
$7.35
Volume
189,535
Avg. Vol
268,547
52-wk High
$8.62
52-wk Low
$6.31
Just Energy Group Inc. (Just Energy) is an energy management solutions provider engaged in electricity, natural gas, solar and green energy. The Company's segments include Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy. The Company operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, offering a range of energy products,... (more)
|Beta:
|1.28
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,049.57
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|146.79
|Dividend:
|0.12
|Yield (%):
|6.99
BRIEF-Just Energy launches operations in Ireland
* Just Energy Group Inc announced that it has officially launched operations in Ireland under Just Energy brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Lyoness and Just Energy extend their partnership
* Lyoness and Just Energy extend their partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Just Energy reports Q1 profit per share available to shareholders $0.56
* Q1 sales c$847.7 million versus I/B/E/S view c$949.3 million
BRIEF-Just Energy announces deal with joint venture partner
* Just Energy Group announces deal with joint venture partner to end exclusivity of Just Energy brand online sales in North America
BRIEF-Just Energy Q4 sales C$947.3 million
* Just Energy reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results
BRIEF-Just Energy Group announces commencement of an at-the-market program
* Just Energy Group announces commencement of an at-the-market program in the United States for the 8.50pct series a fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares