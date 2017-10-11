Edition:
Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JET.NS)

JET.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

468.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-8.05 (-1.69%)
Prev Close
Rs476.40
Open
Rs479.40
Day's High
Rs479.40
Day's Low
Rs462.65
Volume
966,204
Avg. Vol
1,633,568
52-wk High
Rs646.00
52-wk Low
Rs332.60

About

Jet Airways (India) Limited is an India-based company, which operates international airline. The Company's segments include Domestic and International. The Company operates flights to approximately 66 destinations, including India and overseas. The Company operates a fleet of 114 aircraft, comprising Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.99
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs55,543.44
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 113.60
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 5.27 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -2.90 10.90
ROE: -- -6.63 14.09

Jet Airways confirms order for 75 Boeing aircraft

NEW DELHI Jet Airways said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy 75 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, and that it could purchase another 75 to help it expand in a booming Indian market.

11 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Air France continues long-haul drive with Vietnam Airlines joint venture

* Air France, Vietnam Airlines j/v to start Nov. 1 (Adds quote from Vietnam Airlines CEO)

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Jet Airways (India) June-qtr profit more than doubles

* Jet Airways (India) Ltd - net profit in June quarter last year was 258.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 53.41 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2vRBHsU Further company coverage:

12 Sep 2017

India's Jet Airways Q1 profit more than doubles

Sept 12 Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the country's second largest airline by market share, on Tuesday said its first-quarter net profit more than doubled.

12 Sep 2017

Earnings vs. Estimates