Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd (JINA.NS)
JINA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
223.00INR
23 Oct 2017
223.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs8.40 (+3.91%)
Rs8.40 (+3.91%)
Prev Close
Rs214.60
Rs214.60
Open
Rs218.50
Rs218.50
Day's High
Rs228.75
Rs228.75
Day's Low
Rs212.25
Rs212.25
Volume
963,343
963,343
Avg. Vol
403,607
403,607
52-wk High
Rs228.75
Rs228.75
52-wk Low
Rs82.00
Rs82.00
About
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd is an India-based manufacturer of stainless steel. The Company is a producer of stainless steel strips for razor blades and coin blanks. The Company's Specialty product division caters to the precision and specialty stainless steel requirements of Indian and International customers. The Company's... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs41,241.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|235.93
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Jindal Stainless (Hisar) June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 743.8 million rupees versus profit 494.3 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Jindal Stainless (Hisar) March-qtr net profit rises
* March quarter net profit 604.3 million rupees versus profit 109.1 million rupees year ago