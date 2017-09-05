Jindal SAW Ltd (JIND.NS)
JIND.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
115.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.20 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs115.25
Open
Rs116.70
Day's High
Rs117.40
Day's Low
Rs114.00
Volume
844,155
Avg. Vol
1,749,805
52-wk High
Rs126.95
52-wk Low
Rs47.50
About
Jindal Saw Limited manufactures and supplies iron and steel pipe products, fittings and accessories with various manufacturing facilities in various countries, including India, the United States, Europe and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Company's segments include Iron & Steel products and Ocean waterways. It manufactures... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs38,802.16
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|319.75
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.82
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09
BRIEF-Mahalaxmi Seamless seeks shareholders' nod to give co's factory on lease to Jindal SAW
* Seeks shareholders' nod to give factory of co on lease to Jindal SAW Source text - http://bit.ly/2w1F4MZ Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Jindal Saw defers decision to implement steel plant at Bhilwara
* Says company has deferred its decision to implement steel plant at Bhilwara (Rajasthan) for the time being
BRIEF-India's Jindal Saw June-qtr net PAT falls
* June quarter net PAT 640.4 million rupees versus profit of 657.8 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Jindal Saw says SULOG Transshipment Services, Jindal ITF to amalgamate
* Says units SULOG Transshipment Services, Jindal ITF decided to amalgamate both companies and will have common control & management Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tHq7BW) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Jindal Saw March-qtr profit up 69.5 pct
* Profit in March quarter last year was 672.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income 19.02 billion rupees