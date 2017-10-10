Edition:
Jindal Stainless Ltd (JIST.NS)

JIST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

115.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.65 (+1.45%)
Prev Close
Rs113.60
Open
Rs114.85
Day's High
Rs116.60
Day's Low
Rs113.50
Volume
315,991
Avg. Vol
577,587
52-wk High
Rs126.00
52-wk Low
Rs30.05

Jindal Stainless Limited is a stainless steel manufacturer with a capacity of one million tons per annum. The Company's products include stainless steel products, ferro alloys and metallurgical coke. Its Ferro Alloys include ferro chrome, ferro manganese, high carbon (HC) silico Manganese, medium carbon (MC) silico manganese and...

Overall

Beta: 1.01
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs51,639.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 460.04
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

BRIEF-India's Jindal Stainless says has not taken priority loan of 8 bln rupees

* Clarifies on news item on raising 8 billion rupees in priority funding‍​

10 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's Jindal Stainless said to have raised 8 bln rupees in priority funding - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Jindal Stainless posts June-qtr profit

* June quarter net profit 415 million rupees versus loss 782.1 million rupees year ago

09 Aug 2017

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Jindal Stainless' promoters pledge 2.43 pct stake of co in favour of SBICAP Trustee (June 22)

* Says co's promoters pledge 2.43 pct stake of co in favour of SBICAP Trustee Co Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

23 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Jindal Stainless gets members' nod for issue of NCDs

May 24 Jindal Stainless Ltd: * Gets members' nod for issue of NCDs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

24 May 2017

BUZZ-India's Jindal Stainless hits 9-yr high after March-qtr results

** Shares of Jindal Stainless Ltd rise as much as 5.9 pct in early trade to highest since Jan 18, 2008

15 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Jindal Stainless posts March-qtr profit

* Net loss in March quarter last year was 1.71 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income was 20.05 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 May 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-May 12

May 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Footmark Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac

12 May 2017

BRIEF-Jindal Stainless approves NCD issue of up to 6 bln rupees

* Says approved NCD issue of up to 6 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

27 Apr 2017
