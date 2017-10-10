BRIEF-India's Jindal Stainless says has not taken priority loan of 8 bln rupees * Clarifies on news item on raising 8 billion rupees in priority funding‍​

MEDIA-India's Jindal Stainless said to have raised 8 bln rupees in priority funding - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-India's Jindal Stainless posts June-qtr profit * June quarter net profit 415 million rupees versus loss 782.1 million rupees year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Jindal Stainless' promoters pledge 2.43 pct stake of co in favour of SBICAP Trustee (June 22) * Says co's promoters pledge 2.43 pct stake of co in favour of SBICAP Trustee Co Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Jindal Stainless gets members' nod for issue of NCDs May 24 Jindal Stainless Ltd: * Gets members' nod for issue of NCDs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BUZZ-India's Jindal Stainless hits 9-yr high after March-qtr results ** Shares of Jindal Stainless Ltd rise as much as 5.9 pct in early trade to highest since Jan 18, 2008

BRIEF-India's Jindal Stainless posts March-qtr profit * Net loss in March quarter last year was 1.71 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income was 20.05 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

