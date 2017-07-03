Edition:
J K Cement Ltd (JKCE.NS)

JKCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

950.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-25.70 (-2.63%)
Prev Close
Rs976.60
Open
Rs976.00
Day's High
Rs976.00
Day's Low
Rs950.00
Volume
16,821
Avg. Vol
26,768
52-wk High
Rs1,196.00
52-wk Low
Rs628.10

About

J.K. Cement Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing cement and cement products. Its product portfolio includes grey cement, white cement and wall putty. It offers a range of grey cement, which include Portland Pozzolana cement (PPC), ordinary Portland cement (OPC) and Portland slag... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.24
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs67,962.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 69.93
Dividend: 8.00
Yield (%): 0.82

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

Latest News about JKCE.NS

BRIEF-J K Cement seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs upto limit of 5 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs in one or more tranches upto limit of INR 5 billion

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's J K Cement seeks members' nod to subscribe NCDs worth upto 5 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod for raising of funds through issue of equity shares worth up to 10 billion rupees

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's J K Cement to issue shares for amount not exceeding 10 bln rupees

* Says to issue equity shares and/or GDRs and/or ADRs for an amount not exceeding INR 10 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2t1saSn) Further company coverage:

23 Jun 2017

BRIEF-J K Cement to approve raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or such other securities

* Says to approve raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or such other securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

15 Jun 2017
