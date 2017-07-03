J K Cement Ltd (JKCE.NS)
JKCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
950.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
J.K. Cement Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing cement and cement products. Its product portfolio includes grey cement, white cement and wall putty. It offers a range of grey cement, which include Portland Pozzolana cement (PPC), ordinary Portland cement (OPC) and Portland slag... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs67,962.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|69.93
|Dividend:
|8.00
|Yield (%):
|0.82
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09
BRIEF-J K Cement seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs upto limit of 5 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs in one or more tranches upto limit of INR 5 billion
BRIEF-India's J K Cement seeks members' nod to subscribe NCDs worth upto 5 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for raising of funds through issue of equity shares worth up to 10 billion rupees
BRIEF-India's J K Cement to issue shares for amount not exceeding 10 bln rupees
* Says to issue equity shares and/or GDRs and/or ADRs for an amount not exceeding INR 10 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2t1saSn) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-J K Cement to approve raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or such other securities
* Says to approve raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or such other securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: