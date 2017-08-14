Edition:
India

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd (JKIN.NS)

JKIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

146.75INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.75 (-1.84%)
Prev Close
Rs149.50
Open
Rs150.00
Day's High
Rs150.05
Day's Low
Rs146.25
Volume
549,906
Avg. Vol
1,239,096
52-wk High
Rs186.30
52-wk Low
Rs106.00

Chart for

About

JK Tyre & Industries Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of tyres, tubes and flaps. The Company's geographical segments include India, Mexico and Others. It offers a range of tires, including passenger car tires, two/three wheeler tires, commercial tires, farm tires and off the road tires. Its range of tires covers the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.75
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs34,180.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 226.81
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 1.66

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 43.87 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.16 10.90
ROE: -- 3.69 14.09

Latest News about JKIN.NS

BRIEF-JK Tyre & Industries says steep increase in raw material prices dented margins‍​

* Says "steep increase in prices of raw materials without commensurate increase in selling prices dented margins"‍​ Source text: [JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. (JKTIL) today announced Un-audited results for the Quarter ended June 2017. Commenting on the results, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director said, "we are indeed passing through challenging times. The raw material costs increased by about 30% over the corresponding quarter. Such steep increase in prices of raw materials with

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's JK Tyre & Industries posts June-qtr consol loss

* June quarter consol loss 1.08 billion rupees versus profit of 1 billion rupees last year

14 Aug 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 14

Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Delhi Electric Company ST Bk Fac

14 Aug 2017
» More JKIN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates