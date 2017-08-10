BRIEF-India's J Kumar Infraprojects June-qtr down 12.5 pct * June quarter net profit after tax 258.2 million rupees versus profit of 295.2 million rupees last year

BRIEF-J Kumar Infraprojects on SEBI's list of companies presumed to be shell firms * Says co is on the SEBI list of 331 companies presumed to be shell companies ‍​