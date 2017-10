About

JK Lakshmi Cement Limited is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of cement. The Company is engaged in providing cementitious materials. It offers cement under JK Lakshmi Pro+ Cement, JK Lakshmi Cement, JK Lakshmi Power Mix, JK SmartBlox, JK GypGold and JK Lakshmiplast brands. JK Lakshmi Cement is in three variants:... ( more