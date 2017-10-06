BRIEF-JK Paper to consider allotment of shares consequent to conversion of FCCBs * To consider allotment of shares consequent to conversion of FCCBs (series 4) & FCCBs (series 5) of Euro 1.7 million each into equity shares of co

BRIEF-JK Paper resumes production at Odisha​ unit * ‍water supply restored, production resumed at Odisha​ unit

BRIEF-India's JK Paper June-qtr profit more than doubles * June quarter net profit 601.1 million rupees versus profit of 266.6 million rupees last year

BRIEF-JK Paper to consider issue of NCDs on private placement basis * Says to consider issue of non convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis

BRIEF-JK Paper to consider allotment of shares on conversion notices from one of FCCBs holder * Says to consider allotment of equity shares consequent to conversion notices received from one of FCCBs holder

BRIEF-India's JK Paper March-qtr profit rises * Says recommended a dividend of 1.50 rupees per equity share