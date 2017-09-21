Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT.L)
3,435.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
3,435.00
--
--
--
--
789,679
3,513.00
2,677.68
|Beta:
|0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£6,591.75
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|193.53
|Dividend:
|54.50
|Yield (%):
|--
CORRECTED-Johnson Matthey to invest 200 mln pounds in battery material technology
LONDON, Sept 21 Johnson Matthey said it will invest an initial 200 million pounds ($270 mln) in expanding its battery material technology business from 2018, aiming to capitalise on growth in the electric vehicle market.
BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey
* Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey following approval of battery grade lithium hydroxide from phase 1 plant
BRIEF-Intrexon, Johnson Matthey collaborate on production of peptide-based pharmaceutical ingredients
* Intrexon and Johnson Matthey collaborate on fermentative production of peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients
UPDATE 2-Johnson Matthey expects higher catalysts demand after profit rises
* Profit up 18 pct, revenue up 12 pct (Updates with CFO, detail)
REFILE-Johnson Matthey reports rise in profit after cost-cutting
LONDON, June 1 Johnson Matthey, a world leader in making catalysts for car emission-control devices, on Thursday reported a 12 percent rise in full-year revenue and 18 percent growth in operating profit after a restructuring and cost-cutting programme.
PRECIOUS-Gold rises as weak U.S. data dampens rate hike expectations
* U.S. dollar falls, U.S. bond yields up from 1-1/2-wk low * Gold net long falls to six-week low * Silver net long at its lowest since February 2016 (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, May 15 Gold rose as U.S. political turmoil, a missile test by North Korea and a worldwide cyber attack fueled demand for safe-haven assets, while weaker than expected U.S. data pushed the dollar lowe
Gold rises as weak U.S. data dampens rate hike expectations
Gold rose as U.S. political turmoil, a missile test by North Korea and a worldwide cyber attack fuelled demand for safe-haven assets, while weaker than expected U.S. data pushed the dollar lower, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.
BRIEF-Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium
* Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium and releases $2 mln milestone payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
