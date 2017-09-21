Edition:
Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT.L)

JMAT.L on London Stock Exchange

3,435.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,435.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
789,679
52-wk High
3,513.00
52-wk Low
2,677.68

Johnson Matthey Plc is a specialty chemicals company. The Company operates in five divisions: Emission Control Technologies, which is a manufacturer of catalysts and catalyst systems for vehicles and industry; Process Technologies, which is a supplier of catalysts, licensing technologies and other services to the syngas,... (more)

Beta: 0.94
Market Cap(Mil.): £6,591.75
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 193.53
Dividend: 54.50
Yield (%): --

Latest News about JMAT.L

CORRECTED-Johnson Matthey to invest 200 mln pounds in battery material technology

LONDON, Sept 21 Johnson Matthey said it will invest an initial 200 million pounds ($270 mln) in expanding its battery material technology business from 2018, aiming to capitalise on growth in the electric vehicle market.

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey

* Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey following approval of battery grade lithium hydroxide from phase 1 plant

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Intrexon, Johnson Matthey collaborate on production of peptide-based pharmaceutical ingredients

* Intrexon and Johnson Matthey collaborate on fermentative production of peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients

13 Jun 2017

UPDATE 2-Johnson Matthey expects higher catalysts demand after profit rises

* Profit up 18 pct, revenue up 12 pct (Updates with CFO, detail)

01 Jun 2017

REFILE-Johnson Matthey reports rise in profit after cost-cutting

LONDON, June 1 Johnson Matthey, a world leader in making catalysts for car emission-control devices, on Thursday reported a 12 percent rise in full-year revenue and 18 percent growth in operating profit after a restructuring and cost-cutting programme.

01 Jun 2017

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as weak U.S. data dampens rate hike expectations

* U.S. dollar falls, U.S. bond yields up from 1-1/2-wk low * Gold net long falls to six-week low * Silver net long at its lowest since February 2016 (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, May 15 Gold rose as U.S. political turmoil, a missile test by North Korea and a worldwide cyber attack fueled demand for safe-haven assets, while weaker than expected U.S. data pushed the dollar lowe

15 May 2017

Gold rises as weak U.S. data dampens rate hike expectations

Gold rose as U.S. political turmoil, a missile test by North Korea and a worldwide cyber attack fuelled demand for safe-haven assets, while weaker than expected U.S. data pushed the dollar lower, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

15 May 2017

BRIEF-Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium

* Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium and releases $2 mln milestone payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 May 2017

