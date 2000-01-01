Jamna Auto Industries Ltd (JMNA.NS)
JMNA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
58.70INR
3:59pm IST
58.70INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.40 (-0.68%)
Rs-0.40 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
Rs59.10
Rs59.10
Open
Rs59.75
Rs59.75
Day's High
Rs60.00
Rs60.00
Day's Low
Rs56.60
Rs56.60
Volume
1,720,463
1,720,463
Avg. Vol
965,002
965,002
52-wk High
Rs63.50
Rs63.50
52-wk Low
Rs30.14
Rs30.14
About
Jamna Auto Industries Limited is engaged in providing automotive suspension solutions for commercial vehicles. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of parabolic and tapered leaf springs. The Company's products include Suspension Products, including Rear Air Suspension-Cow Horn Style; Lift... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs24,762.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|398.44
|Dividend:
|0.40
|Yield (%):
|1.13
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09