Edition:
India

JM Financial Ltd (JMSH.NS)

JMSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

168.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.40 (-3.66%)
Prev Close
Rs175.00
Open
Rs175.55
Day's High
Rs175.55
Day's Low
Rs167.95
Volume
1,271,594
Avg. Vol
1,484,562
52-wk High
Rs191.60
52-wk Low
Rs52.65

Chart for

About

JM Financial Limited is a holding company. The Company operates as core investment company. It offers customized financial solutions to a range of client base. Its segments include investment banking and securities business, fund-based activities, alternative asset management and asset management. Its investment banking and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.06
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs121,878.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 797.37
Dividend: 0.85
Yield (%): 0.98

Financials

Latest News about JMSH.NS

BRIEF-India's JM Financial Sept-qtr consol net profit up about 27 pct

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 6.85 billion rupees

16 Oct 2017

MEDIA-JM Financial ARC offers to buy out all outstanding loans of India's Gujarat NRE Coke - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

07 Sep 2017

Bajaj Finance launches up to $702 million share sale to institutions

MUMBAI Bajaj Finance Ltd has launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise up to 45 billion rupees ($702 million), according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-JM Financial ‍seeks shareholders' nod for borrowings of up to 50 bln rupees

* Says ‍seeks shareholders' nod for borrowings of up to 50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

23 Aug 2017

India's Eros in early talks with Apple, others to sell content library - source

MUMBAI, Aug 7 Indian movie production house Eros Group is in preliminary talks with Apple and other major content distributors to sell its entire content library of films and music, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

07 Aug 2017

MEDIA-India's Reliance Nippon hires Nomura, JM Financial, CLSA to manage IPO - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's JM Financial June qtr consol profit up about 49 pct

* Consol net profit in june quarter last year was 860.9 million rupees; consol total income was INR 4.77 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uoUz44) Further company coverage:

24 Jul 2017

ICICI Lombard files for first Indian IPO by a non-life insurer

MUMBAI ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in what would be the first IPO by a non-life insurance company in Asia's third-largest economy.

14 Jul 2017

BRIEF-JM Financial seeks members' nod for appointment of Vishal Kampani as MD

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Vishal Kampani as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

30 Jun 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

27 May 2017
» More JMSH.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates