Edition:
India

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N)

JNJ.N on New York Stock Exchange

142.40USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$142.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,823,048
52-wk High
$143.62
52-wk Low
$109.32

Chart for

About

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being. The Consumer... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.80
Market Cap(Mil.): $357,562.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,684.00
Dividend: 0.84
Yield (%): 2.52

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about JNJ.N

California judge tosses $417 million talc cancer verdict against Johnson & Johnson

A California judge on Friday threw out a $417 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit by a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer after using its talc-based products like Johnson's Baby Powder for feminine hygiene.

21 Oct 2017

California judge tosses $417 million talc cancer verdict against J&J

A California judge on Friday threw out a $417 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit by a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer after using its talc-based products like Johnson's Baby Powder for feminine hygiene.

21 Oct 2017

California judge tosses $417 mln talc cancer verdict against J&J

Oct 20 A California judge on Friday threw out a $417 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit by a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer after using its talc-based products like Johnson's Baby Powder for feminine hygiene.

21 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Arcturus Therapeutics to collaborate with Johnson & Johnson

* Arcturus Therapeutics announces strategic collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovation to discover and develop RNA medicines

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-J&J sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.84 per share

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.84 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-‍Johnson & Johnson Medical GmbH to acquire Surgical Process Institute​

* ‍johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies says definitive agreement to acquire German software company, Surgical Process Institute​

19 Oct 2017

Johnson & Johnson wins reversal of $72 million verdict over talc cancer risks

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday won the reversal of a $72 million verdict in favor of the family of a woman whose death from ovarian cancer they claimed stemmed from her use of the company's talc-based products like Johnson's Baby Powder.

18 Oct 2017

J&J wins reversal of $72 million verdict over talc cancer risks

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday won the reversal of a $72 million verdict in favour of the family of a woman whose death from ovarian cancer they claimed stemmed from her use of the company's talc-based products like Johnson's Baby Powder.

18 Oct 2017

New cancer drugs help J&J top profit estimates

Johnson & Johnson posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, raising its full-year forecast due to growth from new cancer drugs and high-margin treatments picked up in its $30 billion acquisition of Actelion earlier this year.

18 Oct 2017

New cancer drugs help Johnson & Johnson top profit estimates

Johnson & Johnson posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, raising its full-year forecast due to growth from new cancer drugs and high-margin treatments picked up in its $30 billion acquisition of Actelion earlier this year.

18 Oct 2017
» More JNJ.N News

Competitors

  Price Chg
General Electric Company (GE.N) $23.83 --
Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) $88.25 --
Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) $36.42 --
Novartis AG (NOVN.S) CHF85.10 +0.65
Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK.N) $63.88 --
Baxter International Inc (BAX.N) $63.59 --
Stryker Corporation (SYK.N) $150.49 --
Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX.N) $29.69 --
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH.N) $122.35 --

Earnings vs. Estimates