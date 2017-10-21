Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N)
142.40USD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$142.40
--
--
--
--
1,823,048
$143.62
$109.32
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.80
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$357,562.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,684.00
|Dividend:
|0.84
|Yield (%):
|2.52
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
California judge tosses $417 million talc cancer verdict against Johnson & Johnson
A California judge on Friday threw out a $417 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit by a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer after using its talc-based products like Johnson's Baby Powder for feminine hygiene.
BRIEF-Arcturus Therapeutics to collaborate with Johnson & Johnson
* Arcturus Therapeutics announces strategic collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovation to discover and develop RNA medicines
BRIEF-J&J sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.84 per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.84 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson Medical GmbH to acquire Surgical Process Institute
* johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies says definitive agreement to acquire German software company, Surgical Process Institute
Johnson & Johnson wins reversal of $72 million verdict over talc cancer risks
Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday won the reversal of a $72 million verdict in favor of the family of a woman whose death from ovarian cancer they claimed stemmed from her use of the company's talc-based products like Johnson's Baby Powder.
New cancer drugs help J&J top profit estimates
Johnson & Johnson posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, raising its full-year forecast due to growth from new cancer drugs and high-margin treatments picked up in its $30 billion acquisition of Actelion earlier this year.
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|General Electric Company (GE.N)
|$23.83
|--
|Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)
|$88.25
|--
|Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N)
|$36.42
|--
|Novartis AG (NOVN.S)
|CHF85.10
|+0.65
|Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK.N)
|$63.88
|--
|Baxter International Inc (BAX.N)
|$63.59
|--
|Stryker Corporation (SYK.N)
|$150.49
|--
|Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX.N)
|$29.69
|--
|Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH.N)
|$122.35
|--