Jindal Steel And Power Ltd (JNSP.BO)

JNSP.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

157.75INR
3:45pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.30 (-1.44%)
Prev Close
Rs160.05
Open
Rs160.00
Day's High
Rs161.80
Day's Low
Rs151.80
Volume
1,288,741
Avg. Vol
1,311,302
52-wk High
Rs169.60
52-wk Low
Rs62.55

Jindal Steel and Power Limited is an India-based steel producer. The Company's segments include Iron & Steel, Power and Other. The Other segment consists of aviation services and machinery division. The Company's product portfolio consists of steel product mix, construction solutions, and construction material and solutions. Its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.85
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs139,770.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 915.02
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

India's Jindal Steel and Power sells oxygen plant assets for 11.21 bln rupees

Oct 9 India's Jindal Steel and Power Ltd said on Monday it sold two oxygen plant assets to SREI Equipment Finance Ltd for 11.21 billion rupees ($171.70 million).

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Jindal Steel & Power divests oxygen plant assets at Raigarh & Angul units‍​‍​

* Says divests oxygen plant assets at Raigarh and Angul units‍​‍​

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Jindal Steel & Power approves issue of convertible warrants to Opelina Finance & Investment

* Says approved issuance of 48 million convertible warrants to Opelina Finance and Investment on preferential basis

03 Oct 2017

BUZZ-India's Jindal Steel and Power rises on smaller-than-expected June-qtr loss

** Jindal Steel and Power's shares gain as much as 2.3 pct at 142.70 rupees

09 Aug 2017

Jindal Steel and Power narrows June-quarter loss, beats estimates

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, one of India's biggest steelmakers, beat estimates with a narrower first-quarter loss, boosted by higher revenue from its iron and steel business.

08 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-India's Jindal Steel and Power narrows June-qtr loss, beats estimates

* Q1 results beat analysts' estimates (Adds details, background)

08 Aug 2017

Losses narrow at India's Jindal Steel and Power

Aug 8 Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, one of India's biggest steelmakers, said its first-quarter loss narrowed from a year ago, helped by higher revenue from its iron and steel business.

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Jindal Steel and Power June-qtr consol loss narrows

* June quarter consol net loss 3.87 billion rupees versus loss of 10.82 billion rupees last year

08 Aug 2017

Indian debt funds reach record size as they gorge on risk

SINGAPORE, July 3 (IFR) - Flows into credit mutual funds are surging in India, providing a welcome fillip to lower-rated borrowers while exposing investors to higher risks at a time of rising bad debts.

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Jindal Steel and Power secures coal linkages for captive power plants

* Says coal linkages secured for a 5 year duration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

19 Jun 2017
