India's Jindal Steel and Power sells oxygen plant assets for 11.21 bln rupees Oct 9 India's Jindal Steel and Power Ltd said on Monday it sold two oxygen plant assets to SREI Equipment Finance Ltd for 11.21 billion rupees ($171.70 million).

BUZZ-India's Jindal Steel and Power rises on smaller-than-expected June-qtr loss ** Jindal Steel and Power's shares gain as much as 2.3 pct at 142.70 rupees

Jindal Steel and Power narrows June-quarter loss, beats estimates Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, one of India's biggest steelmakers, beat estimates with a narrower first-quarter loss, boosted by higher revenue from its iron and steel business.

