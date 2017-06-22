Jackpotjoy PLC (JPJ.L)
JPJ.L on London Stock Exchange
811.75GBp
1:24pm IST
Change (% chg)
-3.25 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
815.00
Open
815.00
Day's High
815.00
Day's Low
808.00
Volume
1,420
Avg. Vol
174,067
52-wk High
825.00
52-wk Low
528.50
About
Jackpotjoy plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is an online bingo-led operator, which provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include the Jackpotjoy segment, the Vera&John segment and the Mandalay segment. The Company’s Jackpotjoy and Mandalay... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£593.90
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|74.05
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Jackpotjoy Plc makes final earn-out payment for assets within unit
* Jackpotjoy group has made final earn-out payment for non-spanish assets within jackpotjoy division