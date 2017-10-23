Jindal Poly Films Ltd (JPLY.NS)
JPLY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
407.10INR
23 Oct 2017
407.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.20 (-1.74%)
Rs-7.20 (-1.74%)
Prev Close
Rs414.30
Rs414.30
Open
Rs416.20
Rs416.20
Day's High
Rs418.30
Rs418.30
Day's Low
Rs400.00
Rs400.00
Volume
101,311
101,311
Avg. Vol
103,128
103,128
52-wk High
Rs476.75
Rs476.75
52-wk Low
Rs299.00
Rs299.00
About
Jindal Poly Films Limited is a holding company. The Company is a producer of polyester and biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films (plain, metalized and coated), which are mainly used in the flexible packaging industry. Its segments include Plastic Films, Photographic Products and Nonwoven Fabrics. It offers flexible... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.97
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs16,687.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|43.79
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.26