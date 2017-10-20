JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N)
99.51USD
20 Oct 2017
$1.40 (+1.43%)
$98.11
$99.18
$99.89
$98.74
4,199,966
3,800,000
$99.89
$67.64
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.20
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$341,058.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,518.96
|Dividend:
|0.56
|Yield (%):
|2.31
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
UPDATE 3-PayPal tops profit estimates, lifts target on mobile payments growth
Oct 19 Sharp growth in mobile payments led PayPal Holdings Inc to report a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Thursday and lift its guidance for earnings through the rest of the year.
SEC names JPMorgan's Redfearn as director of trading, markets
WASHINGTON The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday it had named JPMorgan Chase executive Brett Redfearn as director of the agency's trading and markets division.
JPMorgan to buy online payment provider WePay
JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it would acquire online payment provider WePay as the bank looks to integrate payments into software used by small businesses.
Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC to sell $3 bln debut bond as soon as this week -sources
DUBAI, Oct 17 Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) is expected to issue as early as this week a project bond in the region of $3 billion, in what would be the United Arab Emirates oil major’s first public debt issue, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
JPMorgan launches payments network using blockchain technology
JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday it launched a new payment processing network that uses blockchain technology, in partnership with Royal Bank of Canada and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group .
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Citigroup Inc (C.N)
|$73.53
|+0.65
|Bank of America Corp (BAC.N)
|$27.17
|+0.59
|Bank of America Corp (BAC_pa.N)
|$26.57
|+0.02
|Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N)
|$54.92
|+1.17
|Wells Fargo & Co (WFCNP.PK)
|$0.45
|--
|Wells Fargo & Co (WFC_pl.N)
|$1,322.62
|+6.77
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)
|$244.73
|+4.74
|U.S. Bancorp (USB.N)
|$54.09
|+0.50
|PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N)
|$136.95
|+1.65
|PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNCFP.PK)
|--
|--