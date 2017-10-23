Edition:
JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS)

JSTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

260.40INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs6.70 (+2.64%)
Prev Close
Rs253.70
Open
Rs254.60
Day's High
Rs261.45
Day's Low
Rs253.35
Volume
3,983,111
Avg. Vol
4,284,306
52-wk High
Rs271.80
52-wk Low
Rs151.16

JSW Steel Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of production and distribution of iron and steel products. Its segments include Steel; Power (used mainly for captive consumption), and Others, which includes cement, mining and construction activities. Its product portfolio in flat and long steel... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.97
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs622,917.69
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,417.22
Dividend: 2.25
Yield (%): 0.87

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Latest News about JSTL.NS

MEDIA-India's Tata Steel, JSW steel, Vedanta eye Bhushan Power & Steel - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

23 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's Tata Steel, JSW Steel, 2 foreign firms show interest in Bhushan Power & Steel, Bhushan Steel - Financial Express

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-JSW Steel ‍Q2 crude steel production down 1 pct to 3.94 mln tons

* Says ‍Q2 crude steel production of 3.94 million tons, down 1 percent

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Petron Engineering Construction gets purchase order worth about 2.80 bln rupees from JSW Steel ‍​

* Gets purchase order worth about 2.80 billion rupees from JSW Steel ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2xHDHYC Further company coverage:

26 Sep 2017

MEDIA-India's JSW Steel to bid with AION Capital for Monnet Ispat & Energy - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

25 Sep 2017

MEDIA-India's JSW Steel looks for partners in Bhushan Steel; in talks with KKR - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

20 Sep 2017

Morning News Call - India, September 18

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_09182017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: Dixon Technologies and Bharat Road Network list on stock exchanges in Mumbai. 9:30 am: Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa, Road Minister Nitin Gadkari and other ministers at IACC annual conv

18 Sep 2017

JSW Steel aims to increase own iron ore production

MUMBAI JSW Steel Ltd, India's biggest local steelmaker, aims to be producing 80 percent of the iron ore needed for its flagship plant in south India in three years time as it seeks to cut costs, a senior executive said.

16 Sep 2017

BRIEF-JSW Steel Aug crude steel production falls

* Says crude steel production 1.3 million tons in August 2017 versus 1.4 million tons in Aug 2016 Source text - http://bit.ly/2xf9qA7 Further company coverage:

11 Sep 2017

MEDIA-India's JSW Steel makes another dash for Italian steel mill Aferpi - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

28 Aug 2017
