JSW Energy Ltd (JSWE.NS)

JSWE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

81.10INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.40 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs80.70
Open
Rs81.00
Day's High
Rs82.15
Day's Low
Rs80.20
Volume
7,700,376
Avg. Vol
11,731,652
52-wk High
Rs83.20
52-wk Low
Rs53.05

JSW Energy Limited is a holding company. The Company is an integrated power company primarily engaged in generation and sale of power. Its business segments include Power Generation, Power Transmission, Mining, Power Trading and Equipment Manufacturing. Its projects include Kutehr hydro Project, which is located at Kutehr,...

Beta: 1.89
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs126,776.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,640.06
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.65

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

BRIEF-JSW Energy enters MoU with Gujarat govt to set up facility

* MoU with Gujarat government to set up facility for manufacturing of electric vehicles, electrical battery / energy storage solutions Source text - http://bit.ly/2fQE4Gg Further company coverage:

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-JSW Energy finalizes issue of NCDs worth 5 bln rupees

* Says finalizes issue of NCDs worth 5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

20 Sep 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 11

Sep 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaditya Finechem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac

11 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Aug 28

Aug 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 15609.20 NSE 42043.40 ============= TOTAL 57652.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

28 Aug 2017

India's JSW Energy to invest up to $623 million in electric cars

MUMBAI JSW Energy will invest up to 40 billion rupees ($623 million) to build electric cars, batteries and charging infrastructure, part of the power company's diversification plans to drive future growth, its chief executive said.

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's JSW Energy exec says will launch first electric car in 2020

* Exec says first electric car will be launched in 2020, we will start with 60 percent localisation

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's JSW Energy June qtr consol profit down about 41 pct

* June quarter consol profit 2.17 billion rupees versus 3.67 billion rupees last year

11 Aug 2017

MEDIA-India's JSW Energy eyes solar rooftop, energy storage - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

26 Jul 2017

MEDIA-India's JSW Energy may call off buying Bina Power, puts JV with Toshiba on backburner - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

25 Jul 2017
