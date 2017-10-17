Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (JULS.NS)
620.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-17.80 (-2.79%)
Rs637.80
Rs644.00
Rs644.00
Rs617.00
205,936
310,505
Rs878.00
Rs510.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.54
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs105,929.90
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|159.28
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|0.45
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences issues commercial papers worth 500 mln rupees
* Issues commercial papers worth 500 million rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2zui6kx) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Jubilant Life Sciences June-qtr consol profit down about 12 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 1.44 billion rupees versus profit of 1.64 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences gets ANDA nod for generic drug to treat depression
* Says Jubilant receives ANDA approval for bupropion hydrochloride extended-release tablets
BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences restarts operations at its Gajraula unit
* Says co restarts operations at its distillery unit at Gajraula from June 1, 2017
BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences increases price up to 15 pct for its vitamin B3
* Says price increase of up to 15% for its vitamin B3 (Niacin & Niacinamide) with immediate effect, for non-contract customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUZZ-India's Jubilant Life Sciences jumps on Q4 profit surge
** Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd rise as much as 12.8 pct to 762 rupees
BRIEF-India's Jubilant Life Sciences March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter consol total revenue from operations 16.41 billion rupees
BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences receives ANDA approval for Amlodipine, Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets
* Says Jubilant receives ANDA approval for Amlodipine and Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets
BRIEF-India's Jubilant Life Sciences to buy Triad Isotopes' radiopharmacy business
* Says Jubilant to acquire radiopharmacy business of Triad Isotopes
BRIEF-Jubilant life sciences issuance commercial papers
* Says issuance of commercial papers of INR 750 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: