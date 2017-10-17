Edition:
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (JULS.NS)

JULS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

620.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-17.80 (-2.79%)
Prev Close
Rs637.80
Open
Rs644.00
Day's High
Rs644.00
Day's Low
Rs617.00
Volume
205,936
Avg. Vol
310,505
52-wk High
Rs878.00
52-wk Low
Rs510.00

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical and life sciences company. The Company is engaged in providing basic organic chemicals. The Company's segments include Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences Ingredients. The Pharmaceuticals segment consists of generics, including active pharmaceuticals ingredients... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.54
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs105,929.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 159.28
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 0.45

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

