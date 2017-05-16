Jungheinrich AG (JUNG_p.DE)
JUNG_p.DE on Xetra
38.33EUR
5:36pm IST
38.33EUR
5:36pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.40 (+1.05%)
€0.40 (+1.05%)
Prev Close
€37.93
€37.93
Open
€37.72
€37.72
Day's High
€38.60
€38.60
Day's Low
€37.65
€37.65
Volume
31,573
31,573
Avg. Vol
130,765
130,765
52-wk High
€40.80
€40.80
52-wk Low
€24.20
€24.20
About
Jungheinrich AG is a Germany-based holding company engaged in material handling equipment, warehousing and material flow engineering sectors, as well as in warehousing technology. The Intralogistics segment encompasses the development, production, sale and short-term hire of new material handling equipment and warehousing... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.55
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,844.16
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|48.00
|Dividend:
|0.44
|Yield (%):
|1.15
Financials
German stocks - Factors to watch on May 16
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.