Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP.L)
JUP.L on London Stock Exchange
587.00GBp
4:04pm IST
587.00GBp
4:04pm IST
Change (% chg)
-1.50 (-0.25%)
-1.50 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
588.50
588.50
Open
590.50
590.50
Day's High
590.50
590.50
Day's Low
583.00
583.00
Volume
140,467
140,467
Avg. Vol
1,192,773
1,192,773
52-wk High
592.00
592.00
52-wk Low
388.90
388.90
About
Jupiter Fund Management plc is a fund manager. The principal activity of the Company is to act as a holding company for a group of investment management companies. The Company focuses primarily on managing equity investments on behalf of retail, institutional and private client investors across a range of products, including the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,542.52
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|457.70
|Dividend:
|6.80
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
UPDATE 1-Jupiter Fund Management third quarter assets up 3 pct
* Fuelled by demand for its fixed income funds (Adds more detail; CEO comment)
Jupiter Fund Management third quarter assets up 3 pct
LONDON, Oct 11 British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management said on Wednesday that positive net inflows and investment returns in the third quarter had helped total assets rise 3 percent to 48.4 billion pounds ($63.86 billion).
UPDATE 1-Jupiter Fund Management H1 assets up 16 pct thanks to markets, new money
* Shares down 2.5 pct (Adds detail from statement, bullet points)
Jupiter Fund Management H1 assets boosted by net inflows
LONDON, July 26 British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management said on Wednesday assets under management increased 26.7 percent in the first six months of the year, boosted by net inflows of client money.
UPDATE 2-Jupiter sees Q1 asset boost from investment gains, inflows
* Shares up 3.4 pct, leading FTSE mid-cap gainers (Adds analyst quote, share reaction, background)