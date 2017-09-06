Edition:
Just Dial Ltd (JUST.NS)

JUST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

411.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.20 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
Rs416.15
Open
Rs416.20
Day's High
Rs421.40
Day's Low
Rs407.45
Volume
1,668,346
Avg. Vol
2,357,746
52-wk High
Rs619.85
52-wk Low
Rs318.05

About

Just Dial Limited is a local search engine company. The Company is engaged in providing search and related services. It is also engaged in other information service activities. The Company offers its services across various platforms, such as voice, Web, mobile Internet and mobile applications. It provides search plus transact... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.54
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs27,223.16
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 67.33
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.83 10.90
ROE: -- 20.22 14.09

Latest News about JUST.NS

BUZZ-India's Just Dial jumps on HDFC Mutual Fund stake purchase

** India's Just Dial Ltd rises as much as 7 pct to 403.90 rupees, its biggest intraday pct gain since July 20

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Just Dial approves buy-back of equity shares

* Says approves buy-back of equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding 839.1 million rupees

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Just Dial to consider proposal for buyback of equity shares

* Says to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Just Dial says Ramkumar Krishnamachari resigns as CFO

* Says Ramkumar Krishnamachari, chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of company has submitted his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uhaUFZ) Further company coverage:

03 Jul 2017
