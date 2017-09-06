Just Dial Ltd (JUST.NS)
JUST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
411.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Just Dial Limited is a local search engine company. The Company is engaged in providing search and related services. It is also engaged in other information service activities. The Company offers its services across various platforms, such as voice, Web, mobile Internet and mobile applications. It provides search plus transact... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|35.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|ROI:
|10.90
|ROE:
|14.09
BUZZ-India's Just Dial jumps on HDFC Mutual Fund stake purchase
** India's Just Dial Ltd rises as much as 7 pct to 403.90 rupees, its biggest intraday pct gain since July 20
BRIEF-India's Just Dial approves buy-back of equity shares
* Says approves buy-back of equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding 839.1 million rupees
BRIEF-Just Dial to consider proposal for buyback of equity shares
* Says to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Just Dial says Ramkumar Krishnamachari resigns as CFO
* Says Ramkumar Krishnamachari, chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of company has submitted his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uhaUFZ) Further company coverage: