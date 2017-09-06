BUZZ-India's Just Dial jumps on HDFC Mutual Fund stake purchase ** India's Just Dial Ltd rises as much as 7 pct to 403.90 rupees, its biggest intraday pct gain since July 20

BRIEF-India's Just Dial approves buy-back of equity shares * Says approves buy-back of equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding 839.1 million rupees

BRIEF-Just Dial to consider proposal for buyback of equity shares * Says to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: