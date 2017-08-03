Jyothy Laboratories Ltd (JYOI.NS)
JYOI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
382.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-8.70 (-2.23%)
Prev Close
Rs390.90
Open
Rs390.90
Day's High
Rs390.90
Day's Low
Rs379.35
Volume
14,100
Avg. Vol
96,573
52-wk High
Rs442.50
52-wk Low
Rs316.65
About
Jyothy Laboratories Limited is a multi-brand, multi-product company focused on fast-moving consumer goods industry. The Company is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of fabric whiteners, soaps, detergents, mosquito repellents, scrubber, bodycare and incense sticks. The Company operates through three segments:... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs72,785.98
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|181.74
|Dividend:
|6.00
|Yield (%):
|1.50
Financials
BRIEF-India's Jyothy Laboratories June-qtr consol net profit falls about 46 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 242.9 million rupees versus profit of 449.4 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Jyothy Laboratories March-qtr consol PAT falls
* March quarter consol net profit after tax 1.07 billion rupees