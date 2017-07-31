Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JYPE.NS)
JYPE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
13.70INR
23 Oct 2017
13.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.10 (+0.74%)
Rs0.10 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
Rs13.60
Rs13.60
Open
Rs14.05
Rs14.05
Day's High
Rs14.10
Rs14.10
Day's Low
Rs13.55
Rs13.55
Volume
770,666
770,666
Avg. Vol
6,095,518
6,095,518
52-wk High
Rs25.25
Rs25.25
52-wk Low
Rs6.80
Rs6.80
About
Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) is engaged in the real estate development. The Company's business segments include Yamuna Expressway Project and Healthcare. The Company's Yamuna Expressway Project is an integrated project, which inter alia includes construction of 165 kilometers long six lane access controlled expressway from... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs20,278.43
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,388.93
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Jaypee Infratech June-qtr loss widens
* June quarter loss 447.8 million rupees versus loss of 356.7 million rupees last year