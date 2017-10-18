BRIEF-Ashanti Gold exercises option agreement with Kinross subsidiary * Ashanti Gold exercises option agreement with Kinross subsidiary

BRIEF-LKA Gold says Kinross gave co notice of termination of agreement related to mining claims * On or about Sept 20, Kinross gave LKA notice of termination of agreement related to mining claims owned by LKA in Hinsdale County, Colorado Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Integra Resources to acquire Delamar project from Kinross Gold * Integra Resources to acquire Delamar project from Kinross Gold

UPDATE 1-Kinross Gold to spend $1 bln to expand mines, stock falls Sept 18 Kinross Gold Corp, as expected, gave the go-ahead on Monday to spend more than $1 billion to expand two of its gold mines, including its Tasiast mine in West Africa, but its shares fell as investors took profits after a stellar run this year.

BRIEF-Kinross Gold says to proceed with Tasiast Phase Two, Round Mountain Phase W expansion projects * Kinross Gold says to proceed with Tasiast Phase Two and Round Mountain Phase W expansion projects

Kinross Gold to spend $1 bln to expand Mauritania, Nevada mines Sept 18 Kinross Gold Corp said it plans to expand two gold mines, including the second phase of its Tasiast operation in West Africa, spending more than $1 billion to boost output and lower costs.

BRIEF-Aurion announces private placement financing with Kinross Gold Corporation * Aurion announces private placement financing with Kinross Gold Corporation

BRIEF-Kinross Q2 earnings per share $0.03 * Kinross Gold Corp- ‍company expects to meet its 2017 capital expenditures forecast of approximately $900 million​

BRIEF-Kinross announces US$500 mln unsecured 10-yr debt offering * Kinross announces US$500 million unsecured 10-year debt offering