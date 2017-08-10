Kajaria Ceramics Ltd (KAJR.NS)
KAJR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
699.75INR
3:58pm IST
699.75INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-9.90 (-1.40%)
Rs-9.90 (-1.40%)
Prev Close
Rs709.65
Rs709.65
Open
Rs702.15
Rs702.15
Day's High
Rs715.00
Rs715.00
Day's Low
Rs697.10
Rs697.10
Volume
202,798
202,798
Avg. Vol
330,778
330,778
52-wk High
Rs789.80
Rs789.80
52-wk Low
Rs437.35
Rs437.35
About
Kajaria Ceramics Limited is a holding company. The Company is a tile company engaged in the manufacturing and trading of ceramics, polished and glazed vitrified tiles. It offers products, including ceramic wall and floor tiles, polished vitrified tiles, glazed vitrified tiles, and sanitary ware and faucets.
Overall
Beta:
1.24
Market Cap(Mil.):
Rs117,939.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
158.94
Dividend:
3.00
Yield (%):
0.40
Financials
BRIEF-India's Kajaria Ceramics June-qtr consol profit down 19 pct
* June quarter consol net profit from continuing operations 509.8 million rupees versus profit of 634.1 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Kajaria Ceramics to consider divestment of stake in Taurus Tiles
* Says to consider divestment of company's stake in Taurus Tiles Private Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Kajaria Ceramics March-qtr profit rise nearly 5 pct
* Says recommendation of a dividend of INR 3/- per equity share