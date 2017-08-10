BRIEF-India's Kajaria Ceramics June-qtr consol profit down 19 pct * June quarter consol net profit from continuing operations 509.8 million rupees versus profit of 634.1 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Kajaria Ceramics to consider divestment of stake in Taurus Tiles * Says to consider divestment of company's stake in Taurus Tiles Private Limited