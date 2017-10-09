BRIEF-Kalpataru Power Transmission gets orders worth 10.57 bln rupees‍​ * Orders for design, supply, construction of transmission lines in Thailand, Africa and for pipeline installation, terminal works of KSPPL Source text: http://bit.ly/2xtbMrn Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Kalpataru Power Transmission raises 1 bln rupees via NCD allotment Sept 27 Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd * Says raised 1 billion rupees via NCD allotment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Kalpataru Power Transmission issues NCDs worth 1 bln rupees * Says issuance of non-convertible debentures of inr 1 billion on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Kalpataru Power Transmission to consider issuance of NCDs worth 1 bln rupees * Says to consider issuance of NCDs worth 1 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 8 Sep 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fullerton India Home Finance Co. Ltd. CP (CP) issue

BRIEF-India's Kalpataru Power Transmission June qtr profit up about 9 pct * June quarter net profit 704.5 million rupees versus profit of 645.3 million rupees last year

BRIEF-India's Kalpataru Power Transmission gets new orders worth 10.81 bln rupees Aug 3 Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd : * Says gets new orders worth 10.81 billion rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2fb0nsG Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Kalpataru Power Transmission seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 1 bln rupees * Seeks members' nod for appointment of Mofatraj P. Munot as executive chairman of the company

BRIEF-Kalpataru Power Transmission gets orders worth 6.76 bln rupees * Says KPTL receives orders of INR 6.76 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: