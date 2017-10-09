Edition:
India

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KAPT.BO)

KAPT.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

371.15INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.95 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
Rs376.10
Open
Rs376.00
Day's High
Rs377.50
Day's Low
Rs365.80
Volume
4,309
Avg. Vol
20,816
52-wk High
Rs404.45
52-wk Low
Rs208.00

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracting company. The Company manufactures metal frameworks or skeletons for construction and parts, such as towers, masts, trusses and bridges. Its segments include Transmission & Distribution, Infrastructure EPC and Others. Its... (more)

Beta: 2.08
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs56,273.99
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 153.46
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 0.55

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

BRIEF-Kalpataru Power Transmission gets orders worth 10.57 bln rupees‍​

* Orders for design, supply, construction of transmission lines in Thailand, Africa and for pipeline installation, terminal works of KSPPL Source text: http://bit.ly/2xtbMrn Further company coverage:

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Kalpataru Power Transmission raises 1 bln rupees via NCD allotment

Sept 27 Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd * Says raised 1 billion rupees via NCD allotment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Kalpataru Power Transmission issues NCDs worth 1 bln rupees

* Says issuance of non-convertible debentures of inr 1 billion on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Kalpataru Power Transmission to consider issuance of NCDs worth 1 bln rupees

* Says to consider issuance of NCDs worth 1 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

14 Sep 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 8

Sep 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fullerton India Home Finance Co. Ltd. CP (CP) issue

08 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Kalpataru Power Transmission June qtr profit up about 9 pct

* June quarter net profit 704.5 million rupees versus profit of 645.3 million rupees last year

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Kalpataru Power Transmission gets new orders worth 10.81 bln rupees

Aug 3 Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd : * Says gets new orders worth 10.81 billion rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2fb0nsG Further company coverage:

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Kalpataru Power Transmission seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 1 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Mofatraj P. Munot as executive chairman of the company

14 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Kalpataru Power Transmission gets orders worth 6.76 bln rupees

* Says KPTL receives orders of INR 6.76 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Kalpataru Power Transmission raises 1 bln rupees

May 25 Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd : * Says co raised 1 billion rupees via NCD allotment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 May 2017
