Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS (KARSN.IS)
KARSN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
1.44TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.01TL (+0.70%)
Prev Close
1.43TL
Open
1.44TL
Day's High
1.48TL
Day's Low
1.43TL
Volume
51,330,556
Avg. Vol
25,618,443
52-wk High
1.62TL
52-wk Low
0.87TL
About
Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS (Karsan) is a Turkey-based company that is principally engaged in the production of light commercial vehicles. The Company serves such brands, as Renault - Trucks, Peugeot and Citroen. Its product portfolio comprises Karsan minibuses and buses, BredaMenarinibus buses, and Hyundai Truck... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.03
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL876.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|600.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.46
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.32
|14.09
BRIEF-Karsan signs MoU with Morgan Olson for production and marketing of vehicles in North America
* SAID ON FRIDAY SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH MORGAN OLSON FOR THE PURPOSE OF CARRYING OUT THE COMMERCIALIZATION, FINAL ASSEMBLY, PRODUCTION, SALES AND AFTER-SALES SERVICES OF KARSAN VEHICLES, PARTICULARLY THOSE DESIGNED FOR USPS, IN NORTH AMERICA